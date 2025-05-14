Local

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident with injuries on Golden Isles Parkway, Cypress Mill Road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — We’re monitoring a traffic accident with injuries Wednesday morning in Glynn County. Glynn County police posted on social media just after 10:15 a.m. that the accident is at Golden Isles Parkway and Cypress Mill Road.

“South bound lane blocked shutting down Cypress Mill and the south bound spur,” the post states.

TRAFFIC ALERT 10:15am: Accident with injuries at Golden Isles Parkway and Cypress Mill Road. South bound lane blocked shutting down Cypress Mill and the south bound spur.

Posted by Glynn County Police Department on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

