First Alert Traffic: Deadly crash, fire closes Bradford County roadway

STARKE, Fla. — Read the updated story: Early morning crash in Bradford County leaves one dead

Bradford County deputies and fire fighters are on the scene Wednesday morning of a fatal vehicle crash/fire on SW CR 227 near SW 71st Avenue. The sheriff’s office posted about the wreck on social media before 6 a.m. stating that the road is shutdown in both directions between CR 225 and CR 18, “for an extended period of time.”

Driver are being asked to use an alternative route until the road reopens.

