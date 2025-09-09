FIRST ALERT WEAHTHER: Local nor’easter conditions continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is wet in coastal northeast Florida as many neighborhoods have seen rain all night.

Some places in eastern Duval county have seen 3-4″ of rain in the last 24 hours.

Across inland NE FL and SE GA, the weather is mainly dry.

Additional bands of rain will stream across north Florida through today, but they will vary in exact location and intensity.

Georgia will be much drier.

Everyone will remain cooler than average in the upper 70s/low 80s with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, gusty northeasterly winds, and showers.

Higher tides and coastal flooding will continue along the coast and river basins due to astronomical influences, king tides, onshore winds, and any rain coincident with high tide.

Much nicer weather looks to settle in by the end of this week.

TROPICS:

No active storms and no areas of concern, for now.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional showers, especially in FL. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers south. 70/83

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 66/84

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 64/86

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 67/85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 68/84

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 65/87

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️