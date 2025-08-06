FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Afternoon storms continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute for Jacksonville.

Highs today will be in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s along the coast.

Scattered showers and storms will develop between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. this afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats.

A few showers are possible along the coast tomorrow and Friday morning.

Showers and storms will continue to develop and spread inland through the afternoon on Thursday.

Highs go down to the upper 80s tomorrow.

TROPICS:

(1) tropical storm “Dexter” is over the open N. Atlantic with no impact to land areas…

(2) low pressure is forecast to develop east & northeast of Jacksonville by Friday then move north/northwest into the Carolina’s over the weekend. It doesn’t appear this will be a strong system but will produce rip currents at the beaches & pockets of heavy rain – especially for the Carolina’s to Virginia.

(3) a tropical wave over the far East Atlantic has long term potential while moving some semblance of west. A long ways out but something to carefully track over the next 10-14 days.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 75

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with morning coastal showers and scattered afternoon showers and storms. 75/89

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a coastal AM shower and scattered afternoon showers and storms. 74/88

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 74/89

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 74/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers and storms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers and storms. 75/92

