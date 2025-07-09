FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Afternoon storms increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today will be hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Feels like temperatures will top out near 100 degrees this afternoon.

The morning hours will be mainly dry in Jacksonville with showers and storms developing between noon and 2 pm from Highway 301 to the coast.

The storms will slowly shift more inland through the evening.

Storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning.

Heat continues this week with highs each day into the 90s and a daily chances for some afternoon thunderstorms.

Feels like temperatures will be 100+.

This weekend will be hot in the lower 90s with afternoon storms.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern in the tropics.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon storms. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Storm early, Partly cloudy. LOW: 74

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 73/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 74/91

