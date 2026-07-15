First Alert Weather: AM damp roads, A few afternoon storms expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking some damp roads from heavy late-night rain and storms yesterday.

The morning commute will be dry.

Temperatures in the 70s this morning.

Highs today in the lower 90s.

A few late afternoon storms will develop today.

Jacksonville arrival: 3 - 5 pm.

A few showers and storms tomorrow afternoon.

Isolated afternoon storms on Thursday and Friday.

Highs build back to the mid 90s late this week and into the weekend.

Coverage of rain and storms picks up again on Sunday and into Monday, especially if an area of low pressure is able to form in the NE Gulf.

TROPICS: No areas of concern. A place to watch over the next 5 days is the NE Gulf.

Tracking the Tropics: July 15, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Clouds early, sunshine breaking through, warm and humid. A few afternoon storms. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Lingering shower early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/93

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 75/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 15, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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