First Alert Weather: AM damp roads, A few afternoon storms expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking some damp roads from heavy late-night rain and storms yesterday.
- The morning commute will be dry.
- Temperatures in the 70s this morning.
- Highs today in the lower 90s.
- A few late afternoon storms will develop today.
- Jacksonville arrival: 3 - 5 pm.
- A few showers and storms tomorrow afternoon.
- Isolated afternoon storms on Thursday and Friday.
- Highs build back to the mid 90s late this week and into the weekend.
- Coverage of rain and storms picks up again on Sunday and into Monday, especially if an area of low pressure is able to form in the NE Gulf.
TROPICS: No areas of concern. A place to watch over the next 5 days is the NE Gulf.
TODAY: Clouds early, sunshine breaking through, warm and humid. A few afternoon storms. HIGH: 93
TONIGHT: Lingering shower early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 73
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/93
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 75/94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 75/95
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94
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