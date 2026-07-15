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First Alert Weather: AM damp roads, A few afternoon storms expected

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: July 15, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking some damp roads from heavy late-night rain and storms yesterday.

  • The morning commute will be dry.
  • Temperatures in the 70s this morning.
  • Highs today in the lower 90s.
  • A few late afternoon storms will develop today.
    • Jacksonville arrival: 3 - 5 pm.
  • A few showers and storms tomorrow afternoon.
  • Isolated afternoon storms on Thursday and Friday.
  • Highs build back to the mid 90s late this week and into the weekend.
  • Coverage of rain and storms picks up again on Sunday and into Monday, especially if an area of low pressure is able to form in the NE Gulf.

TROPICS: No areas of concern. A place to watch over the next 5 days is the NE Gulf.

Tracking the Tropics: July 15, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Clouds early, sunshine breaking through, warm and humid. A few afternoon storms. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Lingering shower early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/93

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 75/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 15, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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