First Alert Weather: Another chilly morning, Warmer end to spring break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and chilly morning commute with temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland and 50s along the coast.

Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 60s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast.

Mostly sunny skies today.

We are back to the mid 70s by Friday.

This weekend will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

TODAY: Chilly start, mostly sunny. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/87 (Record: 91 - 1935)

TUESDAY: Shower early. Mostly cloudy and breezy. 60/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/73

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