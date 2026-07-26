First Alert Weather: Another hot day with afternoon/evening storms

Sunday morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures start in the upper 70s under mainly clear skies.

Today will be another hot one with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Feels-like temperatures will near 105F.

Afternoon thunderstorms will develop, especially across the eastern half of our area toward the coast. While some places will stay dry today, many will see heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Some storms could linger into tonight before dissipating by midnight.

Storm coverage will decrease Monday and especially Tuesday. Temperatures will rise as a result.

Highs will near 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

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TROPICS: Nothing.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: A few storms then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 76

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. 76/97

TUESDAY: Very hot, partly cloudy, isolated storm. 77/99

WEDNESDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, a few storms. 80/97

THURSDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, a few storms. 77/97

FRIDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, a few storms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/93

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