First Alert Weather: Another hot day with late day storms for Georgia

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday morning will start warm, with temperatures in the 70s across most neighborhoods.

Highs will return to the lower and mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Most of the day will be dry, but a few late-day showers are expected across southeast Georgia between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The near-record heat continues the next few days before a cold front on Wednesday.

  • TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with late day showers/storms for SE GA. HIGH: 95 (Record: 96 - 1899)
  • TONIGHT: Rain ending, partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 69
  • MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 69/97 (Record: 97 - 1960)
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 70/94 (Record: 99 - 1962)
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 70/93 (Record: 99 - 1938)
  • THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 68/87
  • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/86
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/87

