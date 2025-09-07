First Alert Weather: Another humid day with more thunderstorms

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potentially partly wet Jaguars home opener and a change to the weather pattern beginning Monday.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Temperatures will rise from the 70s this morning into the upper 80s and low 90s by the early afternoon.
- The threat for showers and storms has increased today, with widely scattered coverage likely for the afternoon and evening, especially across north Florida.
- Parts of the Jags game could be wet, and fans are advised to bring a poncho just in case a downpour moves over the stadium.
- One silver lining to the rain threat is that temperatures won’t be nearly as hot if it rains, as rain will cool things down into the 70s/80s.
- A pattern change begins tomorrow with gusty onshore winds, increasing clouds, and showers through the first half of the upcoming work week.
- Minor tidal flooding is likely with the full moon and several days of gusty onshore winds.
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics
- No active storms and no areas of concern.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 91
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. LOW: 74
- MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered downpours. 74/87
- TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered downpours. 71/84
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. 70/83
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/84
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 70/86
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 67/85
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️