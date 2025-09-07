First Alert Weather: Another humid day with more thunderstorms

Local

Humid day with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potentially partly wet Jaguars home opener and a change to the weather pattern beginning Monday.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Temperatures will rise from the 70s this morning into the upper 80s and low 90s by the early afternoon.
  • The threat for showers and storms has increased today, with widely scattered coverage likely for the afternoon and evening, especially across north Florida.
  • Parts of the Jags game could be wet, and fans are advised to bring a poncho just in case a downpour moves over the stadium.
  • One silver lining to the rain threat is that temperatures won’t be nearly as hot if it rains, as rain will cool things down into the 70s/80s.
  • A pattern change begins tomorrow with gusty onshore winds, increasing clouds, and showers through the first half of the upcoming work week.
  • Minor tidal flooding is likely with the full moon and several days of gusty onshore winds.

Tropics

  • No active storms and no areas of concern.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 91
  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. LOW: 74
  • MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered downpours. 74/87
  • TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered downpours. 71/84
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. 70/83
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/84
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 70/86
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 67/85

