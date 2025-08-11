FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Back to School Forecast | Heating up with a few showers/storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a dry morning commute in Jacksonville and NE Florida for the first day of school.

A few showers are possible in SE Georgia by mid to late morning.

Highs today will be in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures at or just above 100 degrees.

A few late day showers or storms are possible.

There will be many dry hours today with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The heat builds this week with highs in the lower to mid 90s the next few days.

Feels like temperatures will be 102-108 starting tomorrow and lingering through this week as a ridge of high pressure builds overtop of us.

TROPICS:

A vigorous tropical wave—deemed 97L—is moving across the far eastern Atlantic ocean. This tropical wave will likely become a tropical depression over the next day or so. There is a high chance this becomes our next named storm (Erin) and could even become the year’s first hurricane.

It is far too soon to determine where this system will eventually track, given it is still more than a week away from nearing North America. August 17-22 would be the timeframe IF the storm comes near the U.S.

There is plenty of time to monitor.

No other threats in the tropics.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid. Isolated SE Georgia shower before noon. A few showers and storms late in the day for NE Florida. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/92 (Feels like: 101-106)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/95 (Feels like: 102-108)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated afternoon storm. 74/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated afternoon storms. 75/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 76/92

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.