FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Saturday morning is cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with patchy dense fog.
- Fog will clear completely by 8-9 am, then abundant sunshine on Saturday will warm temperatures to near 80.
- Another round of early morning fog is possible on Sunday before another warm day in the low 80s.
- Dry, warm, and a nice breeze expected for the Jags game.
- No rain is in the forecast this week, worsening drought conditions across the area.
TROPICS:
- Nothing.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortably warm. HIGH: 80
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. LOW: 52
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy in the afternoon. 52/81
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/78
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/82
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/80
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/81
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/82
