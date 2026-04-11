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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Pleasant and dry weekend ahead First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking a warming trend and worsening drought.
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Saturday morning is cool with temperatures ranging from the low 50s inland to the middle 60s along the coast.
  • Patchy fog is possible through sunrise.
  • Afternoon temperatures each day this weekend will be near 80 degrees inland with 70s along the coast under mostly sunny skies.
  • Next week will be completely dry and very warm, with temperatures approaching 90 by late week.
  • No measurable rain is expected over at least the next 7 days, and with warming temperatures, the ongoing drought will worsen.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog late. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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