FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Saturday morning temperatures are cool in the upper 40s under clear skies.

Saturday will feature full sunshine and highs rising into the lower and middle 60s.

Saturday night will be cold with a light inland freeze by early Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be around 32 inland, and in the middle to upper 30s along/east of 95, where some patchy frost is likely.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with middle 60s and abundant sunshine.

A warming trend continues with highs approaching 80 by mid-week.

We are dry through much of the upcoming week, with some potential for rain from a cold front by the end of the week/weekend.

Severe to extreme drought, and wildfire risk, continues.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny. HIGH: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 34 (light inland freeze)

SUNDAY: AM Frost/Freeze, Sunny. 34/65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 42/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 49/78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few showers late. 53/77

