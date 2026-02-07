FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Saturday morning temperatures are cool in the upper 40s under clear skies.
- Saturday will feature full sunshine and highs rising into the lower and middle 60s.
- Saturday night will be cold with a light inland freeze by early Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be around 32 inland, and in the middle to upper 30s along/east of 95, where some patchy frost is likely.
- Sunday will be slightly warmer with middle 60s and abundant sunshine.
- A warming trend continues with highs approaching 80 by mid-week.
- We are dry through much of the upcoming week, with some potential for rain from a cold front by the end of the week/weekend.
- Severe to extreme drought, and wildfire risk, continues.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Sunny. HIGH: 62
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 34 (light inland freeze)
SUNDAY: AM Frost/Freeze, Sunny. 34/65
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/68
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 42/73
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 49/78
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/74
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few showers late. 53/77
