FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend with warmer temperatures

The First Alert Weather Team regards a beautiful weekend ahead with warmer temperatures before rain approaches early next week.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Another chilly start with some neighborhoods waking up to the upper 30s.

It’ll warm up this afternoon and be in the mid-70s.

Warmer on Sunday with the return of the upper 70s and low 80s. Cooler at the beaches and in the upper 60s, low 70s

Next chance for rain will arrive on Monday night and Tuesday.

Rain amounts aren’t all that impressive

The rest of the week looks dry

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Cold start. Sunny afternoon. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooling off quickly overnight. LOW: 55

SUN: Mostly sunny and warmer. 48/80

MON: Isolated showers late. 55/79

TUE: Isolated showers. 59/76

WED: Sunny and warm. 56/84

THURS: Partly cloudy. 57/75

FRI: Mostly sunny and warm. 55/77

