First Alert Weather: Big warmup followed by a strong late weekend cold front

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Lows tonight will drop into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.
- Warm Thursday into the weekend with highs near 80 Thursday and into the mid 80s Friday and Saturday – near record highs. Expect a high wildfire risk and high pollen numbers.
- A strong cold front will move across the area Saturday night/early Sunday with a few showers, but not a lot of rain. What will be noticeable will be gusty winds out of the north and much colder temperatures.
- Highs Sunday near 70 at midday will fall through the 60s in the afternoon and into the 30s Sunday night with wind chills in the 20s.
- Winter temperatures return early next week with an inland frost/freeze early Monday, early Tuesday and early Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 84 (record=86/1961)
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a shower at night. 59/86 (record=86/2019)
SUNDAY: A shower early, then partly cloudy, windy and cooler. 60/70… falling through the 60s late.
MONDAY: Inland light freeze early… partly sunny, windy and cold. 35/56 (record=25/1978)
TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze… partly sunny and cold. 31/59 (record=27/1989)
WEDNESDAY: Inland frost/light freeze early… mostly sunny. 32/66 (24/1989)
