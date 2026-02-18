First Alert Weather: Big warmup followed by a strong late weekend cold front

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Lows tonight will drop into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Warm Thursday into the weekend with highs near 80 Thursday and into the mid 80s Friday and Saturday – near record highs. Expect a high wildfire risk and high pollen numbers.

A strong cold front will move across the area Saturday night/early Sunday with a few showers, but not a lot of rain. What will be noticeable will be gusty winds out of the north and much colder temperatures.

Highs Sunday near 70 at midday will fall through the 60s in the afternoon and into the 30s Sunday night with wind chills in the 20s.

Winter temperatures return early next week with an inland frost/freeze early Monday, early Tuesday and early Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 84 (record=86/1961)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a shower at night. 59/86 (record=86/2019)

SUNDAY: A shower early, then partly cloudy, windy and cooler. 60/70… falling through the 60s late.

MONDAY: Inland light freeze early… partly sunny, windy and cold. 35/56 (record=25/1978)

TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze… partly sunny and cold. 31/59 (record=27/1989)

WEDNESDAY: Inland frost/light freeze early… mostly sunny. 32/66 (24/1989)

