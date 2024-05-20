First Alert Weather: Breezy winds off the Atlantic with mild temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist said breezy winds off the Atlantic on Monday will keep temperatures a little below average through Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s.

A few brief showers will move inland off the Atlantic but will not amount to much.

The rest of the week will turn warmer with less wind as highs reach the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny & breezy with temps. in the low 80s with a few very brief showers.

TONIGHT: Breezy evening… partly cloudy with a brief shower. Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with a brief shower moving inland off the ocean. High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & mild. Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hotter. High: 91

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 91

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny. High: 93

