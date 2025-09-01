First Alert Weather: Breezy with cooler temperatures into Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a breezy end to Labor Day weekend, plus an upcoming warming trend.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- It is Breezy Monday evening through Tuesday with bands of showers moving inland off the Atlantic once in a while – especially in Duval and St. Johns Counties.
- A high rip current risk remains at area beaches.
- Winds will diminish and temps. will warm Wednesday through Friday with only isolated showers. Highs will climb back to near 90 degrees.
- The upcoming weekend looks hot with the Jags home opener looking to be partly sunny with temps. 90-95.
Tropics
A tropical wave has moved off Africa & has some potential for gradual development this week while moving west/northwest over the Eastern & Central Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 71
- TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers at times, a t’storm. High: 86
- TUESDAY NIGHT: A few showers. Low: 70
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, a t’storm. High: 87
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/89
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 70/90
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 71/94
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 73/94
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 74/91
