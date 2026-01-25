First Alert Weather: Brutally cold temperatures ahead

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Sunday’s been a pleasantly warm & breezy day
- Temperatures have soared to near records in the low 80s in NE Florida
- A cold front plunges through tonight, bringing some rain & isolated storms
- Rain clears by the commute Monday morning, then temperatures gradually fall through the day
- Tuesday morning will be very cold with freezes all the way to the beaches & a hard freeze inland
- Each morning through next Saturday will bring the threat of frost & freezing temps
- Freezes retreat to inland spots Friday through Sunday morning
- Daytime highs struggle in the 50s nearly each day, well below average
- Turn the heater on, grab an extra blanket, and stay warm
TONIGHT: A few showers & a storm or two. Clearing. Low: 53
MONDAY: Turning sunny, falling temperatures through the day. High: 58
TUESDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freeze. Sunny & Cold. 24/49
WEDNESDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 28/54
THURSDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 29/54
FRIDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Sunny. 32/58
SATURDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Cloudy. 32/50
SUNDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Sunny. 30/54
