First Alert Weather: Brutally cold temperatures ahead

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday’s been a pleasantly warm & breezy day

Temperatures have soared to near records in the low 80s in NE Florida

A cold front plunges through tonight, bringing some rain & isolated storms

Rain clears by the commute Monday morning, then temperatures gradually fall through the day

Tuesday morning will be very cold with freezes all the way to the beaches & a hard freeze inland

Each morning through next Saturday will bring the threat of frost & freezing temps

Freezes retreat to inland spots Friday through Sunday morning

Daytime highs struggle in the 50s nearly each day, well below average

Turn the heater on, grab an extra blanket, and stay warm

TONIGHT: A few showers & a storm or two. Clearing. Low: 53

MONDAY: Turning sunny, falling temperatures through the day. High: 58

TUESDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freeze. Sunny & Cold. 24/49

WEDNESDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 28/54

THURSDAY: AM Widespread Frost & Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 29/54

FRIDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Sunny. 32/58

SATURDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Cloudy. 32/50

SUNDAY: AM Inland Freeze. Partly Sunny. 30/54

