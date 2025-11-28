First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning.

Chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Inland freeze this morning, especially in Inland SE Georgia.

Feels like temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in spots well inland.

Jacksonville stays above freezing at JIA.

Temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Most neighborhoods will be in the 50s this afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies today.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.

Back to the 70s by Sunday afternoon.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 39/66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 53/75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 59/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/70

