First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning.

  • Chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
  • Inland freeze this morning, especially in Inland SE Georgia.
  • Feels like temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in spots well inland.
  • Jacksonville stays above freezing at JIA.
  • Temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach 60 degrees.
    • Most neighborhoods will be in the 50s this afternoon.
  • Mostly sunny skies today.
  • Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.
  • Back to the 70s by Sunday afternoon.

TROPICS:

  • No active storms.
  • Hurricane season ends Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 39/66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 53/75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 59/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/70

