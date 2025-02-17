FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly mornings to start the week, Tracking midweek rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning will be clear and much cooler.

Temperatures starting out in the 40s and 50s.

Highs today only in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Patchy frost will develop overnight well inland.

We get back to near 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday appears to be pretty soggy as another weather system moves in from west to east.

Highs only in the upper 50s by Thursday.

Inland freeze likely by Friday morning.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Patchy inland frost. LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/69

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. 53/66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. 43/59

FRIDAY: Inland AM Freeze. Sunny. 33/55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 41/60

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 43/61

