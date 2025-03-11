FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly night ahead, beautiful week ahead

The First Alert Weather Team regards a chilly night ahead but a beautiful week of weather ahead of high pollen numbers.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sweaters & jackets tonight as temps. dip into the 40s under clear skies.

Sunshine Wednesday will boost temps. to near 80 degrees

Thursday & Friday will be partly sunny & warm with highs 80-85.

The weekend will be breezy & very warm with highs in the 80s.

The next cold front will be approaching Sunday.

Current indications are there may be a late day t’storm for Blackshear & Waycross over inland SE Ga.



Then the shower & thunderstorm chances press across the rest of SE Ga. & NE Fl. Sunday night into Monday morning.

“The Players”: sun & warm, breezy at times.

7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear, chilly. Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 49

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/82

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. 58/83

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm… a late day shower/t’storm inland SE Ga… then evening & overnight for NE Fl./SE Ga. 64/85

MONDAY: Morning showers then afternoon sun. 59/73

TUESDAY: Sunny. 46/78

