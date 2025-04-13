FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly night before a warming trend

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chilly night tonight with low temps dropping into the 40s & even the 30s inland.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Jax hasn’t been in the 40s so far this month

The last time we were in the 30s in the morning was March 22

Sunday’s just like today, mostly sunny & pleasant

We warm up into the 80s Mon/Tue before a cold front moves through

Temps will be knocked back on Wednesday just to warm right back up

The next 7-10 days looks pretty dry

Great weather means all good for outdoor activities

Dry conditions aren’t great for wildfire season & outdoor burning

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Low: 42 (Record: 35 - 1940)

TOMORROW: Sunny & Pleasant! High: 76

MON: Mostly Sunny & Warm! 48/84

TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 57/84

WED: Sunny & Slightly Cooler. 52/75

THU: Sunny & Nice. 46/78

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 55/83

SAT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. 60/87

