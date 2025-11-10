Weather

First Alert Weather: Chilly and windy start to the work week, Bitter cold tonight

Temperatures falling in to the 40s this morning.

  • Breezy winds out of the northwest for the morning commute.
  • Dry morning commute.
  • Highs today will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Sunday under sunny skies.
  • Tuesday morning drops to freezing while Wednesday morning will be near freezing too.
  • Freeze warning from midnight - 8 a.m. tomorrow for inland neighborhoods.
  • Cold weather advisory from 2 a.m. - 8 a.m. tomorrow.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s tomorrow morning!
  • Frost looks patchy and isolated early Tuesday but more widespread early Wednesday.
  • We are not forecasting frost or freezes for the beaches of NE FL.
  • The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning.
  • We warm near 80 degrees next weekend.

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

TODAY: Sunny and cold, Windy. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy. Inland freeze. LOW: 32 (Feels like the 20s)

VETERANS DAY: AM Freeze. Sunny and cool. 32/52

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost and Freeze. Sunny. 33/69

THURSDAY: Sunny. 44/74

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 48/74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 55/78

