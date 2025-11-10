First Alert Weather: Chilly and windy start to the work week, Bitter cold tonight

Temperatures falling in to the 40s this morning.
- Breezy winds out of the northwest for the morning commute.
- Dry morning commute.
- Highs today will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Sunday under sunny skies.
- Tuesday morning drops to freezing while Wednesday morning will be near freezing too.
- Freeze warning from midnight - 8 a.m. tomorrow for inland neighborhoods.
- Cold weather advisory from 2 a.m. - 8 a.m. tomorrow.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s tomorrow morning!
- Frost looks patchy and isolated early Tuesday but more widespread early Wednesday.
- We are not forecasting frost or freezes for the beaches of NE FL.
- The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning.
- We warm near 80 degrees next weekend.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Sunny and cold, Windy. HIGH: 59
TONIGHT: Clear and breezy. Inland freeze. LOW: 32 (Feels like the 20s)
VETERANS DAY: AM Freeze. Sunny and cool. 32/52
WEDNESDAY: AM Frost and Freeze. Sunny. 33/69
THURSDAY: Sunny. 44/74
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/74
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 48/74
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 55/78
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️