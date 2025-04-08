FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clearing out for a nice Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last of the shower activity is pushing toward the coast this morning.

Active weather is over with some of the rain/storms yesterday producing observed 50-60 mph wind gusts. There were a few reports of some trees and powerlines down in inland SE GA where Mike tracked a tornado-warned storm Monday evening.

Clouds will linger some behind the rain as temperatures cool into the 50s.

Skies will turn sunny through the course of the day with highs in the 70s—a beautiful afternoon.

A pleasant stretch of April weather lies ahead, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, and afternoons in the 70s/low 80s.

Friday will feature a few showers before another shot of cooler air by the weekend.

TODAY: Becoming sunny, noticeably cooler. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 51/73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a coastal shower. 56/78

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. 58/80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 50/74

SUNDAY: Chilly morning, sunny and nice. 42/73

MONDAY: Sunny. 48/81

