First Alert Weather: Cloudy and breezy with rain at times through Labor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday afternoon has been mostly cloudy with only a few isolated showers across the area. For the remainder of Saturday evening, it’ll be mostly dry and cloudy.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Overnight and through the morning hours, scattered showers will develop at the coast- mainly in SE Georgia. Heavy downpours will be possible.
- Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers throughout the day. Highest rainfall totals will be along the I-95 corridor and east to the beaches. The chance for rain is lower for our inland communities.
- Breezy with temperatures remaining in the mid-80s both Sunday and Monday. Cloudy for Labor Day with scattered showers and storms.
- Warming back up to the 90s towards the end of the week with only isolated afternoon storms.
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
Tropics
A tropical wave off of Africa has a low chance of developing over the next 7 days. No other areas of concern. The Climate Prediction Center highlights the Atlantic basin and western Gulf as the areas to watch for development in mid-September. This would line up with the climatological peak of hurricane season. Next storm name = Gabrielle.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Scattered showers mainly at the coast. Cloudy. LOW: 73
- SUN: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms mainly along the I-95 corridor and east to the beaches. HIGH: 86
- MON: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers/storms. 72/84
- TUE: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 71/86
- WED: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 70/87
- THU: Mostly sunny. A few showers. 71/89
- FRI: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 70/90
- SAT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 73/91
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️