FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front arrives tonight with some rain, then much colder temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Near-record warmth is expected Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

A strong cold front will approach from the northwest tonight, bringing the risk for a few gusty showers/isolated thunderstorms or two.

The front will be clear of the area by dawn Monday, and temperatures will be in the 40s (feeling like the 30s with wind).

A cold but sunny day is in store for Monday with highs mainly in the 50s.

Tuesday morning will be cold. Many places inland will be below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with feels-like temperatures in the 20s essentially area-wide.

Widespread frost is expected on Wednesday morning.

We gradually rebound into the 70s by Thursday.

TROPICS:

Nothing.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated late-day shower/storm. HIGH: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower or two early, then becoming breezy and chilly. LOW: 46

MONDAY: Sunny and windy, much colder. 46/59

TUESDAY: AM Freeze. Sunny and cool. 32/52

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost and Freeze. Sunny. 33/69

THURSDAY: Sunny. 41/74

FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74

