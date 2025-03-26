Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold mornings continue, gradual warming trend in view

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Early Morning Weather Update: January 24, 2025 Early Morning Weather Update
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bitter cold continues this morning.

  • Temperatures in the 20s inland and 30s closer to the coast.
  • Highs today will reach the mid to upper 40s.
  • We drop to the mid to upper 20s tomorrow morning inland and lower to mid 30s along the coast.
  • Highs reach the lower 50s tomorrow and upper 50s by Sunday.

TODAY: AM Freeze. Partly sunny and cold. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Widespread frost/freeze. Low: 27

SATURDAY: Morning frost/freeze, mostly sunny. 27/52

SUNDAY: Morning freeze, mostly sunny. 32/59

MONDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy. 40/64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 47/70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70

