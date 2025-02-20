FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool day before a February freeze arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s.

Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 50s.

Winds will pick up this afternoon out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with a few higher gusts.

Widespread inland frost/freeze tonight near and west of Jacksonville and all of SE Georgia.

Temperatures will dip to the upper 20s in some neighborhoods in Georgia.

The beaches of Jacksonville stay just above freezing thanks to onshore winds developing overnight.

Highs tomorrow only reach the lower 50s in Jacksonville.

We warm back up to the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Inland AM Frost / Freeze. Partly sunny and chilly. 30/51

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 38/63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 46/64

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 48/76

