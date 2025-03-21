FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool mornings, mild afternoons into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are waking up to the 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Still a bit of a breeze this morning. However, that will relax some this afternoon.

Highs today in the mid to upper 60s under a sunny sky.

The evening commute looks dry.

Friday night plans are dry and cool in the 60s and 50s.

We start off Saturday in the lower 40s and rise to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

No rain for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy start. Cooler. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 39 (40s at the coast)

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. 40/76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 48/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief PM shower. 58/79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 59/76

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/78

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/77

