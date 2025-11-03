First Alert Weather: Cool mornings and mild afternoons to start the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another cool morning across the area with temperatures inland in the 40s and 50s across NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- Upper 50s along the coast for the early morning walk.
- We will see mostly sunny skies today with no rain.
- We will gradually warm up through the remainder of the week with dry and sunny weather.
- No significant rain through at least Saturday.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends November 30.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 73
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 48
TUESDAY: Sunny. 48/72
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/79
THURSDAY: Sunny. 52/78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 57/81
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 58/80
