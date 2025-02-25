First Alert Weather: Cool night with areas of fog followed by warmer temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says the storm system that brought more than an inch of rain to some areas the last couple of days is moving away.

Now we turn dry and cool tonight with areas of fog developing.

It’ll be much milder with plenty of sun on Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. It’ll be cooler at the beaches by late afternoon with a sea breeze.

A weak front Thursday night will bring a bit cooler temperatures Friday but still near 70 degrees.

The weekend will be nice with highs in the 70s Saturday and a little cooler. It’ll be 70-75 Sunday thanks to east winds off the Atlantic.

No significant rain through at least the weekend.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny with temps. in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear & cool with some fog developing. Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & mild. High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, some fog. Low: 49

THURSDAY: Partly sunny & pleasantly warm. High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 47/69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 41/75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 46/73…. 60s at the beaches.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 47/74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. 58/79

