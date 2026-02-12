First Alert Weather: A cooler day as onshore winds return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Temperatures in the 50s and 60s this AM.

Some more sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 60s in Jacksonville and lower 70s well inland.

Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s inland and upper 60s closer to the coast.

Still a high local wildfire risk.

Beneficial showers and a few storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/Early Monday.

TODAY: Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/71

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 47/73

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Late day showers and storms extending overnight. 59/81 (Record: 83 - 2001)

MONDAY: Shower early. Turning partly cloudy and cooler. 53/72

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/79

