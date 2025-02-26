FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler morning before a mild afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.

Skies will be mostly sunny today.

Highs reaching the upper 70s.

We approach, if not touch, 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, some patchy inland fog. LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 49/78

FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. 47/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/75

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/70

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/76

