First Alert Weather Day: Bitter cold morning with widespread frost Tuesday night

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures falling into the 30s this morning. A few neighborhoods inland will dip into the upper 20s.

    • Have broken the daily low temperature record of 35 degrees (1977, 1943, 1913) in Jacksonville.
    • Feels like temperatures in the lower to mid 20s this morning.
  • Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph
  • Dry morning commute.
  • Temperatures in the 40s for the Veterans Day Parade in Downtown JAX.
  • Highs today only in the lower to mid 50s
  • Widespread frost tonight with an inland freeze.
  • Neighborhoods closer to I-95 and away from the immediate coast will likely see frost as well
  • The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning
  • We warm near 80 degrees next weekend

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

TODAY: Sunny and cold, Breezy. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Widespread frost. Clear. Inland freeze. LOW: 30 (Record: 31 - 2011)

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost and Inland Freeze. Sunny. 30/69

THURSDAY: Sunny. 44/74

FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78

