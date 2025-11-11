First Alert Weather Day: Bitter cold morning with widespread frost Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures falling into the 30s this morning. A few neighborhoods inland will dip into the upper 20s.

Have broken the daily low temperature record of 35 degrees (1977, 1943, 1913) in Jacksonville.



Feels like temperatures in the lower to mid 20s this morning.

Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph

Dry morning commute.

Temperatures in the 40s for the Veterans Day Parade in Downtown JAX.

Highs today only in the lower to mid 50s

Widespread frost tonight with an inland freeze.

Neighborhoods closer to I-95 and away from the immediate coast will likely see frost as well

The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning

We warm near 80 degrees next weekend

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Sunny and cold, Breezy. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Widespread frost. Clear. Inland freeze. LOW: 30 (Record: 31 - 2011)

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost and Inland Freeze. Sunny. 30/69

THURSDAY: Sunny. 44/74

FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78

