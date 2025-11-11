First Alert Weather Day: Bitter cold morning with widespread frost Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures falling into the 30s this morning. A few neighborhoods inland will dip into the upper 20s.
- Have broken the daily low temperature record of 35 degrees (1977, 1943, 1913) in Jacksonville.
- Feels like temperatures in the lower to mid 20s this morning.
- Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph
- Dry morning commute.
- Temperatures in the 40s for the Veterans Day Parade in Downtown JAX.
- Highs today only in the lower to mid 50s
- Widespread frost tonight with an inland freeze.
- Neighborhoods closer to I-95 and away from the immediate coast will likely see frost as well
- The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning
- We warm near 80 degrees next weekend
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Sunny and cold, Breezy. HIGH: 56
TONIGHT: Widespread frost. Clear. Inland freeze. LOW: 30 (Record: 31 - 2011)
WEDNESDAY: AM Frost and Inland Freeze. Sunny. 30/69
THURSDAY: Sunny. 44/74
FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️