FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold rain before a widespread freeze Sunday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning, rain is moving in across our entire viewing area. It is mostly light/briefly moderate.

Temperatures have already reached their highs on Sunday. We will cool from here. Starting off before sunrise in the 50s, we will be in the low-middle 40s by the afternoon.

Rain will taper off from west to east by the early to mid-afternoon. While still a nonzero chance for a few snowflakes mixed in with rain in far inland SE GA, the odds of this have lowered compared to Saturday, and no impacts from wintry weather are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central and southwest Georgia, not far outside of our area.

We will have several hours of drying with gusty winds on Sunday afternoon and evening, preventing the development of black ice at night.

A Freeze Warning is in effect areawide at night for temperatures inland in the 20s and low 30s along the coast.

It will be a cold start to MLK Jr. Day with feels like temperatures in the mid-20s area-wide. Plenty of sunshine all day will warm temperatures into the low and middle 50s by the afternoon.

Another light freeze/frost is expected Tuesday morning with rebounding temperatures into the 60s by Wednesday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Chilly with rain. Drying, breezy, and cooler by the late afternoon. HIGH: 49 (cooling in the afternoon)

SUNDAY NIGHT: First Alert Weather Day. Clear, cold, and breezy. LOW: 27

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Freezing start, then sunny and cool. 27/56

TUESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny and cool. 30/56

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 50/65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. 55/73

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️