FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold rain before a widespread freeze Sunday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Sunday morning, rain is moving in across our entire viewing area. It is mostly light/briefly moderate.
- Temperatures have already reached their highs on Sunday. We will cool from here. Starting off before sunrise in the 50s, we will be in the low-middle 40s by the afternoon.
- Rain will taper off from west to east by the early to mid-afternoon. While still a nonzero chance for a few snowflakes mixed in with rain in far inland SE GA, the odds of this have lowered compared to Saturday, and no impacts from wintry weather are expected.
- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central and southwest Georgia, not far outside of our area.
- We will have several hours of drying with gusty winds on Sunday afternoon and evening, preventing the development of black ice at night.
- A Freeze Warning is in effect areawide at night for temperatures inland in the 20s and low 30s along the coast.
- It will be a cold start to MLK Jr. Day with feels like temperatures in the mid-20s area-wide. Plenty of sunshine all day will warm temperatures into the low and middle 50s by the afternoon.
- Another light freeze/frost is expected Tuesday morning with rebounding temperatures into the 60s by Wednesday.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Chilly with rain. Drying, breezy, and cooler by the late afternoon. HIGH: 49 (cooling in the afternoon)
SUNDAY NIGHT: First Alert Weather Day. Clear, cold, and breezy. LOW: 27
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Freezing start, then sunny and cool. 27/56
TUESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly sunny and cool. 30/56
WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 50/65
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. 55/73
