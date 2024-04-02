FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy downpours, gusty winds expected Wednesday for Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team will be tracking a strong cold front arriving Wednesday morning near or after the morning commute.

Potential for locally heavy downpours and rainfall amounts of 0.5″ to 1.5″+ is expected. Here is the timing of the storms:

Storm arrival times (+/-):

Lake City to Waycross: 6 AM - 8 AM

Brunswick to Macclenny: 7 AM - 9 AM

Jacksonville to Middleburg: 9 AM - 10 AM

St. Augustine to Palatka: 10 AM - 12 PM





Storm threats:

Gusty winds of 40 - 60 mph

Locally heavy rainfall

Small hail

Isolated tornado

Expect to see still-lingering showers for lunchtime Wednesday. Here’s how the rest of the day will time out:

Dry for the late afternoon and evening commute

A breezy day with winds out of the SW at 15 - 20 mph before the storms arrive and out of the west after the storms clear

Highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees south of JAX

Temperatures drop to the 40s by Thursday morning

