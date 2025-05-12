Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More showers with embedded storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Early Morning Weather Update: May 12, 2025 Early Morning Weather Update
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a wet morning commute with showers and wet roads.

  • Some neighborhoods in Jacksonville have received 4-5+ inches of rain since last week.
  • Scattered showers will continue through at least the early morning commute.
  • We will likely see a break in the rain early afternoon and then a few mid to late afternoon showers/storms redevelop.
  • Highs today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
  • A few afternoon showers/storms possible tomorrow before we dry out.
  • We quickly dry out by Wednesday with near record heat later in the week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy, humid, showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 65/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. 63/85

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, heating up. 65/91

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 70/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 71/95 (Record: 96 - 1899)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!