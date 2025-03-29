First Alert Weather Day scheduled on Sunday for rain, storms

The First Alert Weather Team regards morning temperatures in the upper 50s to upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Today will be the better of the two days this weekend for outdoor plans. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures near 80 degrees.

A moderate to high risk of rip currents is in place at our beaches both today and tomorrow. Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water.

Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day:

Rain will develop early Sunday morning, perhaps with a few embedded thunderstorms. On and off thunderstorms are expected through the day across the entire area.



Main hazards are heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts. An isolated strong/severe storm can’t be ruled out.



Rain totals of 1-1.5″ are possible wherever thunderstorms occur.



Much of the rain will be beneficial in lowering pollen counts and helping alleviate fire concerns. Still, it gets in the way of the weekend.

Monday will be very warm and mostly dry during the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s in many neighborhoods.

A cold front will be approaching late Monday into Tuesday, with a line of weakening thunderstorms ahead of it. A few of these storms could be strong, particularly in SE GA.

We stay very warm throughout the week.

7-day forecast:

TODAY: Warm with increasing cloud cover. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms. 63/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated late-day showers/storms. 65/88

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated AM shower. 62/82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated PM shower. 63/85

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 67/85

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. 66/87

