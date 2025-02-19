FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy and Cool Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking rain moving in from west to east.

Soggy morning commute.

Umbrellas needed through the work day.

Rain moves out from west to east between 4 and 6 pm.

Rainfall amounts will be a half inch to an inch.

Temperatures will only be in the upper 50s this afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy and cool Thursday.

Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 50s with winds at 15-20 mph.

Inland frost/freeze likely Friday morning with highs only in the lower 50s.

Dry weekend ahead

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day: Chilly rain throughout the day. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Clouds early, partly cloudy afternoon and breezy. 43/56

FRIDAY: Inland AM Frost / Freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. 30/51

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 38/63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 46/64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 49/68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/72





