First Alert Weather Day Sunday for fire risk and afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Sunday will be very warm and breezy ahead of a cold front. The combination of these factors, plus our ongoing extreme drought, will cause any fires that do develop to spread rapidly on Sunday.
- We will all see some relief with afternoon/evening rain/storms on Sunday, but a few of the storms could be strong or severe. The main hazards will be gusty winds (a few 40+ mph) and an isolated tornado. Lightning is also a hazard and could ignite new fires. Widespread rain totals of around 1″ are expected.
- Sunday rain onset timing (subject to additional refinement):
- 12-2 PM Inland SE GA (Waycross)
- 1-3 PM Inland NE FL (Lake City)
- 3-6 PM Jacksonville Metro
- 4-8 PM Palatka to St. Augustine
- 6-9 PM Daytona Beach
- Saturday will be really nice. We start in the 40s and 50s and finish in the 70s (60s along the coast). Plenty of sunshine, passing clouds, and dry.
- Valentine’s plans Saturday evening will feature quiet weather.
- High levels of pine and cedar pollen continue, with oak pollen on the rise.
- Following Sunday’s front, we are dry and increasingly warm into next week.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. HIGH: 73 (60s at the beaches)
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 59
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Warm and windy, afternoon/evening rain/storms. HIGH 81
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler, lingering morning shower. 59/66
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/71
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/80
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/81
