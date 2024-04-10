Local

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Strong cold front, quick-hitting thunderstorms in the forecast

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax

First Alert Weather Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to a strong cold front bringing a quick-hitting line of potentially strong thunderstorms.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says about the timing of the storms:

  • Pre-dawn showers/a few storms for Southeast Georgia.
  • A secondary line of storms for SE Georgia will arrive between 7-10 a.m.
  • Isolated early morning shower well inland in Northeast Florida.
  • Line of storms moving west to east near Lake City between 8 a.m. and Noon (individual cells racing northeast).
  • Line of storms moving across the Jacksonville metro area between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • A line of storms will move into St. Augustine between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Drying out in time for the evening commute across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.


Here are the impacts we are expected to see:

  • Gusty winds before thunderstorms arrive. 30-40+ mph.
  • Winds in any strong storms could gust to 40-60 mph.
  • An isolated tornado is possible.
  • Heavy rainfall: 0.5-1.0+” possible (everyone sees at least some rain).
  • Lightning
  • Thursday will be a windy day, regardless of any storms.

