Local

First Alert Weather: Drier days and rougher seas as Erin stays away from Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Rain & storm coverage is much less today compared to yesterday
  • Temps have been slightly cooler too, thanks to cloud cover
  • The best chance for rain & storms this evening will be inland & west of Hwy 301
  • Onshore winds are blowing in now and will continue tomorrow
  • Monday will bring isolated showers near the coast in the morning, shifting inland with time
  • Drier air filters in Tuesday through Thursday on the back side of Erin
  • Erin will be 500-600 miles east of Jax on its closest approach
  • But ocean swells from Erin will make it to our beaches
  • A high rip current risk will be with us Tuesday through Thursday as well
  • Waves will be as high as 8 feet
  • There may be an isolated shower Tue-Thu, but most areas will be dry
  • Storms do build back beginning on Friday & lasting through the weekend

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • Hurricane Erin is a Category 3 this afternoon
  • Max winds are 125 mph
  • Outer bands of rain & wind are impacting Puerto Rico & Hispaniola
  • Erin’s forecast remains on track to stay away from Florida
  • Fringe local impacts are detailed above
  • Weak low pressure off the Carolina coast may or may not develop, doesn’t matter
  • A tropical wave in the E. Atlantic bears watching in the long-term
  • The long-range forecast of this wave is uncertain, so we’ll track it

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs


First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Iso. Coastal Showers. Low: 75
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms moving inland. High: 90
  • TUE: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 74/93
  • WED: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 73/92
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 74/94
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/93
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/92

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News