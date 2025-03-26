Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry and chilly for the morning commute

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Early Morning Weather Update: January 14, 2025 Early Morning Weather Update
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are tracking a dry morning commute with a few damp roads

  • Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s.
  • Mostly sunny skies early.
  • A few clouds this afternoon.
  • Overnight, we drop down to the mid to upper 30s in Jacksonville.
  • Patchy inland frost is possible tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny and dry. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy inland frost. LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: AM inland frost/ light freeze, partly to mostly cloudy. 35/57

THURSDAY: AM inland frost/ light freeze, partly sunny. 36/59

FRIDAY: AM frost/inland freeze, mostly sunny. 34/62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Shower late. 41/72

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers. 53/69

MLK DAY: Turning partly cloudy. 43/56

