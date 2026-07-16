First Alert Weather: Dry morning before a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Temperatures in the 70s this morning.

Highs today in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures today: 100-102

A few afternoon storms will develop on the sea breeze and move inland.

Storms developing: 1 - 3 pm



Storms consolidating near Highway 301 between 5 and 7 pm.

Isolated afternoon storms on Friday.

Highs remain in the mid 90s into the weekend.

Coverage of rain and storms picks up again on Sunday and into Monday, especially if an area of low pressure is able to form in the NE Gulf.

TROPICS:

Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over next 5 days where low pressure may develop with a low chance for tropical development. Next name: Bertha. An active tropical wave moving off of Africa looks like it has little chance for long term development.

Tracking the Tropics: July 16, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. A few afternoon inland storms. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Lingering inland shower/storm early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/95

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 16, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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