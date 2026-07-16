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First Alert Weather: Dry morning before a few afternoon storms

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: July 16, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

  • Temperatures in the 70s this morning.
  • Highs today in the lower to mid 90s.
  • Feels like temperatures today: 100-102
  • A few afternoon storms will develop on the sea breeze and move inland.
    • Storms developing: 1 - 3 pm
    • Storms consolidating near Highway 301 between 5 and 7 pm.
  • Isolated afternoon storms on Friday.
  • Highs remain in the mid 90s into the weekend.
  • Coverage of rain and storms picks up again on Sunday and into Monday, especially if an area of low pressure is able to form in the NE Gulf.

TROPICS:

Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over next 5 days where low pressure may develop with a low chance for tropical development. Next name: Bertha. An active tropical wave moving off of Africa looks like it has little chance for long term development.

Tracking the Tropics: July 16, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. A few afternoon inland storms. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Lingering inland shower/storm early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/95

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 16, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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