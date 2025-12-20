Local

First Alert Weather: Dry weather prevails as Christmastime approaches

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Saturday has been a touch cool, but still sunny & really nice
  • Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as last night
  • Any frost potential should stay limited to well inland SE Georgia
  • Heads up for some fog in the morning, including Jax & the I-95 corridor
  • Sunday will bring a few more clouds, but it will still be a great day
  • Onshore winds pick up Monday, cooling temperatures a bit
  • There may be a brief shower near the coast Monday, but most (if not all) will stay dry
  • Temps mild back up into the mid 70s Tuesday, and then all the way through Christmas Day
  • Little to no rain remains in the forecast for at least the next 7 days, potentially beyond

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Areas of Fog. Low: 42
  • TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 72
  • MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Slightly Cooler. 50/67
  • TUE: Partly Sunny & Mild. 52/76
  • CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly Sunny. 50/73 
  • CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny. 50/73
  • FRI: Sunny & Mild. 50/77
  • SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 53/73

