First Alert Weather: Early morning fog before near record warmth

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: November 19, 2025 Early Morning Weather Update
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there will be some areas of dense fog in some local neighborhoods around Jacksonville.

  • Temperatures are starting out in the 40s and 50s.
  • We will see mostly sunny skies today after the fog burns off around 8 AM.
  • Temperatures will make it to near record highs in the lower to mid 80s.
  • Near record warmth extends into parts of the weekend as well.
  • No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.
  • Hurricane season ends November 30th.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 83 (Record: 84 - 1958)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Some patchy fog. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/84 (Record: 86 - 1988)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1991)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/83 (Record: 84 - 1973)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/81

