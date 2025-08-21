FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Erin pulls away as we get back to summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet and humid morning with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Erin is 200 miles off the coast of the North Carolina Outer Banks.

We’ll still see rough seas and surf today at our local beaches.

Waves won’t be as high as yesterday but still upwards of 7-8 ft.

A HIGH rip current risk is still in place despite cleaner waves today.

There will be more rain today. Keep an eye out during the afternoon/evening for storms.

Rain and storms spread out each afternoon and evening starting tomorrow.

There will be rain and storms this weekend, factor that into your plans.

Temps stay plenty hot and humid, though the storm trend will be a bit drier into next week.

TROPICS

Hurricane Erin is lifting past the Carolina/Delmarva Coast today.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for these areas.

Showers in the outer bands of Erin are skirting the Outer Banks this morning.

Erin is starting to pull away from the United States today.

There are two other areas to watch in the Central Atlantic.

Long-term forecasts do not bring these systems to the United States.

We have time to track them, but concern isn’t high at this time.

The next named storms will be “Fernand” and “Gabrielle.”

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 94

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/91

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/90

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 74/92

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 72/90

