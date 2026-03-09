First Alert Weather: Feeling like early summer the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures ranging 65-70 degrees.
- The weather story today is the warmth. Highs will rise into the middle 80s for most neighborhoods under plenty of sunshine.
- Tuesday is similarly warm with some inland neighborhoods approaching 90°. March 10, 1947 is Jacksonville’s earliest 90° day on record.
- Even warmer Wednesday with many inland neighborhoods close to/reaching 90°.
- A cold front is forecast to sweep across our area Thursday with showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon.
- Rain and storms Thursday may impact Round 1 of The Players.
- Cooler temperatures settle in Friday into the weekend.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 86 (Record: 88 - 2024)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog late. LOW: 63
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. 63/89 (Record: 91 - 1974)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 66/78
FRIDAY: Cooler with morning clouds and afternoon sun. 50/74
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 56/79
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/82
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️