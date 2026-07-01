First Alert Weather: Few inland showers, hot 4th of July weekend with afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This evening will feature a few isolated inland showers shifting away from Jacksonville.
- Friday will be seasonably hot with a few widely scattered inland showers/storms.
- Highs will be in the lower 90s.
- Independence Day weekend will be seasonally hot and humid with afternoon storms moving inland each day.
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Tropics:
- No areas of concern.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Isolated inland shower. Partly cloudy. LOW: 72
- TOMORROW: Partly sunny, isolated inland shower. High: 93
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland afternoon showers/storms. 74/93
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon inland storms. 74/93
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/94
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 74/94
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 75/95
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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