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First Alert Weather: Few inland showers, hot 4th of July weekend with afternoon storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Summer heat with limited rain the next few days First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking lower rain chances through the next few days.
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • This evening will feature a few isolated inland showers shifting away from Jacksonville. 
  • Friday will be seasonably hot with a few widely scattered inland showers/storms. 
  • Highs will be in the lower 90s. 
  • Independence Day weekend will be seasonally hot and humid with afternoon storms moving inland each day.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • No areas of concern.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Isolated inland shower. Partly cloudy. LOW: 72
  • TOMORROW: Partly sunny, isolated inland shower. High: 93
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland afternoon showers/storms. 74/93
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon inland storms. 74/93
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/94
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 74/94
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 75/95

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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